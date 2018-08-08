China reportedly has ten times more sites supporting 5G communications than the US

Published 3:13 PM, August 08, 2018

MANILA, Philippines - The US is trailing China in the race to build the fifth-generation wireless networks, or 5G, and it risks losing out on economic benefits that come with being a leader in the emerging technology.

According to Reuters, who cites a report from consulting firm, Deloitte, China has outspent the US by $24 billion since 2015 and has built 350,000 sites supporting 5G communication, while the US has less than 30,000.

In one 3-month period in 2017, China’s carriers and service providers built more sites than the US did in the previous three years.

It may also be about 35% cheaper to install equipment that support 5G in China than in the US.

The report comes after the US Federal Communications Commission announced new rules for bidding on equipment needed for 5G.

The first countries to adopt of 5G will experience "disproportionate gains" and usher in an “era of untapped economic potential," the report warned. Deloitte's Dan Littmann said that in order for the US to stay competitive in the race, “swift actions must be taken.”

Deloitte added that it’s not too late for the US to eventually emerge as a leader. They suggest that it has to “tweak policy to reduce deployment time, encourage carriers to collaborate and implement a database of statistics and best practices.” – Rappler.com