The much-awaited battle royale title finally steps foot on Android

Published 2:30 PM, August 10, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – For gamers, the most exciting announcement at Samsung's Unpacked event on Thursday, August 9, may not have been the Note 9. That accolade may have gone to Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney's announcement that their beta for battle royale blockbuster, Fortnite, is now available on Samsung Galaxy S7 phones and up.

If you own a Galaxy S7, S7 Edge, S8, S8+, S9, S9+, Note 8, Tab S3 or somehow already got your hands on the new Note 9 and Tab S4, you can fire up Samsung's Game Launcher app to nab what is, spiritually, the cartoonier version of PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG).

The Samsung exclusivity doesn't last long though. It's just a few days as the wider Android beta release is on August 12, according to Android Central – although, it is unclear at the moment whether or not Epic Games will be restricting the beta to certain regions.

The beta will not, however, work on all Android phones.

Epic Games have a fairly lean list of models on which the beta will work. Here's the list:

Google: Pixel / Pixel XL, Pixel 2 / Pixel 2 XL

Asus: ROG Phone, Zenfone 4 Pro, 5Z, V

Essential: PH-1

Huawei: Honor 10, Honor Play, Mate 10 / Pro, Mate RS, Nova 3, P20 / Pro, V10

LG: G5, G6, G7 ThinQ, V20, V30 / V30+ Nokia: 8 OnePlus: 5 / 5T, 6

Razer: Phone

Xiaomi: Blackshark, Mi 5 / 5S / 5S Plus, 6 / 6 Plus, Mi 8 / 8 Explorer / 8SE, Mi Mix, Mi Mix 2, Mi Mix 2S, Mi Note 2

ZTE: Axon 7 / 7s, Axon M, Nubia / Z17 / Z17s, Nubia Z11

Click on this link to get on the waiting list for the beta. – Rappler.com