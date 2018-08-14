Two Philippine teams, Mineski and ArkAngel, are currently in the running

Published 8:31 PM, August 14, 2018

MANILA, Philippines - Globe is creating noise for Philippine eSports, putting a total of $250,000 up for grabs at the inaugural Conquerors Manila League of Legends (LoL) tournament to be held in the Mall of Asia Arena on Saturday, August 18 and Sunday, August 19.

The event will be the culmination of an LoL Southeast Asia tour, pitting eight teams from Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Singapore, and the Philippines for money and the chance to represent the region in the world stage.

The champions will bag $100,000 and a seat in the 2018 World Championship Play-In stage; while the 2nd placer wins $50,000. The 3rd and 4th placers, on the other hand, will be taking home $25,000 each; while the 5th and 6th placers get $15,000 each. Lastly, the 7th and 8th placers receive $10,000 each.

A seat in the Play-In stage of the World Championship will pit twelve teams from around the world to fight for the 4 remaining slots in the group stage.

In the Globe-sponsored tournament, 8 teams are split into 2 groups in a preliminary double round robin tournament. The top 2 teams from each group will advance to the semifinal matches on Saturday, August 18.

The winners of those matches will then face each other in the best-of-five finals on Sunday, August 19.

Philippine teams, Mineski and ArkAngel, are competing in Group A and B respectively.

Mineski, who has world championship experience and a near-undefeated record in Rift Rivals, is seen as the top contender for the country. The team, however, is currently struggling in the group stage, placing last with a 0-3 record.

Meanwhile, ArkAngel is painted by ESPN as one of the dark horses who could make a showing in the tournament, but is also currently struggling with a record of 0-3.

The Globe Conquerors Manila is an officially sanctioned event by developer Riot Games – the result of Globe and Riot Games' recently announced partnership to push local eSports forward, providing local teams direct access to world championship opportunities such as this one. – Rappler.com