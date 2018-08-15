The platform acts after Jones published a video in which he said, "Now is time to act on the enemy before they do a false flag," CNN reported August 14. That was deemed as inciting violence.

Published 5:45 PM, August 15, 2018

WASHINGTON, DC, USA – Twitter has suspended the personal account of far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones for a week, US media have reported.

The platform acted after Jones published a video in which he said, "Now is time to act on the enemy before they do a false flag," CNN reported on Tuesday night, August 14. That was deemed as inciting violence.

The Twitter account for his Infowars show was not affected, the New York Times reported.

Apple, Facebook, Spotify and YouTube have all banned Jones on the grounds that he engages in hate speech.

Twitter chief Jack Dorsey drew criticism last week for continuing to allow Jones to use the platform, arguing that he had not broken Twitter's rules. – Rappler.com