Published 11:21 AM, August 18, 2018

TAIPEI, Taiwan - Asus Republic of Gamers (ROG) has officially pulled the curtains on two brand new gaming laptops: the Zephyrus S (GX531) and the Strix SCAR II (GL704).

The Zephyrus S is Asus ROG’s thinnest gaming laptop yet and it comes equipped with an Intel i7-8750H processor and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 GPU.

It is said to be 12% slimmer than the its predecessor, the original Zephyrus, at just 14.95mm at its slimmest point to 15.75mm at its widest.

Asus ROG is also improving cooling using 83-blade fans and new cooling vents.

On top of this, it has a 15.6-inch display with a 144Hz refresh rate and 3ms response time, squeezed into a 14.2-inch all-metal chassis and narrow bezels. A screen’s refresh rate is the number of frames it can display per second while response time is how fast a pixel changes color. Gamers would ideally want a higher refresh rate and lower response time.

Aside from this, the Zephyrus S has 6GB GDDR5 VRAM, 512GB SSD, and DDR4 8GB plus DDR4 2666MHz 8GB of memory.

Meanwhile, the Strix SCAR II flaunts a slightly bigger display than its predecessor featuring a 17.3-inch screen with 144Hz refresh rate, 3ms response time, and complete sRGB coverage which is fit into a 15.7-inch chassis with slim bezels.

The model’s design also draws inspiration from first-person shooters, incorporating Kevlar and camouflage textures in its chassis.

It houses an Intel i7-8750H processor, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 graphics card, 6GB GDDR5 VRAM, DDR4 2666MHz 16G of memory, and internal storage split between an M.2 NVMe SSD and 1TB of HDD.

Lastly, Asus is debuting Armour Crate, a unified platform that controls all settings and lighting, with these new models. Replacing ROG Gaming Center, it allows gamers to save their preferences in 1 of 4 profiles and load them automatically when they boot an application or game.

The Zephyrus S will be available sometime in October of this year while the Strix SCAR II will hit stores before the end of Q3 2018 in all ROG stores nationwide. Official retail prices have yet to be revealed. – Rappler.com

(Disclosure: Asus sponsored the trip to Taiwan, site of the event.)