The GeForce RTX 2070, RTX 2080, and the RTX 2080 Ti all feature real-time ray-tracing support, said to be the next big thing in graphics rendering technology

Published 4:29 PM, August 22, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – “Computer graphics has been reinvented,” Jensen Huang, Nvidia founder and CEO, announced as he unveiled the new GeForce RTX 2000 series of graphics processing units (GPUs), in an event ahead of Gamescom in Germany on August 21.

The GeForce RTX 2070, RTX 2080, and the RTX 2080 Ti are built based on Nvidia’s Turing architecture, introduced just a week ago, and are the world’s first real-time ray-tracing GPUs.

What ray tracing does is it “models the behavior of light in real-time as it intersects objects in a scene”, as explained by The Verge. It is being touted as the next big thing in graphics rendering technology which should push realistic lighting and effects in games.

The Verge adds the technology is not entirely new. It’s been used before in films like Pixar’s Monsters University and Marvel’s Iron Man movies. The announcement is exciting because it’s the first time the once expensive technology is coming to consumer hardware.

Huang announced that 21 games including upcoming titles like Battlefield V, Metro Exodus, and Shadow of the Tomb Raider will utilize this new technology.

Specs-wise, Nvidia also told The Verge the RTX 2080 Ti will be clocked at 1350MHz with 4352 CUDA cores and 11GB of GDDR6 RAM while the RTX 2080, the successor to the GTX 1080, will be clocked at 1515MHz with 2944 CUDA cores and 8GB of GDDR6 RAM.

Meanwhile, the RTX 2070 will be clocked at 1410MHz, with 2304 CUDA cores and 8GB of GDDR6 RAM.

Nvidia also promised these new RTX GPUs will deliver 6 times more performance than its predecessors.

The RTX 2080 and RTX 2080 Ti are now available for preorder and will arrive on September 20th for the starting price of $699 and $999 respectively. The RTX 2070, on the other hand will be available in October starting the price of $499. – Rappler.com