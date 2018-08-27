The proposed feature places a label above a user’s name that tells people what they might share in common with another user

MANILA, Philippines - Facebook wants to connect more people with each other by discovering what they share in common.

The social media giant is running a “small” test in the US called “things in common,” CNET reports.

The feature highlights things you have in common with random users you encounter in a public conversation by placing a label above their names that could, for instance, say that you’re both from the same city or you come from the same school. It could also highlight if you work in the same company or part of the same public Facebook group.

“Knowing shared things in common helps people connect,” a Facebook spokeswoman told CNET in a statement. "We're testing adding a 'things in common' label that will appear above comments from people who you're not friends with but you might have something in common with."

With a questionable track record of handling user data, Facebook promises the feature will only highlight and display public information. There is no way to turn the labels off in the current testing phase.

Facebook is constantly trying to find new ways to connect its over 2 billion users with each other and this is just one of the new features the social media platform could eventually add to do just that. The company, however, did not share specific plans of when users could expect the feature to rollout. – Rappler.com