Published 3:28 PM, August 29, 2018

MANILA, Philippines - Xiaomi on Monday, August 25 debuted a new sub-brand with the launch of the Pocophone F1 which comes packed with Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 845 chipset.

With the starting price of P17,990, the Pocophone F1 is currently the cheapest phone with a Snapdragon 845 beating out the Mi 8 launched last July for the price of P25,990, and the 27,990-peso Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S unveiled in May. Xiaomi has routinely brought the cost down for owning a flagship Snapdragon 845 device, and the Pocophone F1 is its latest hurrah – likely a phone that shakes up the competition in this price range even as the 845 ages. The F1 is just a few hundred pesos more expensive than Xiaomi's zippy, stock Android-toting Mi A2, whose 6GB+128GB variant is P17,490.

The Pocophone F1 has a 6.18-inch notched display with an 18.7:9 aspect ratio.

Under the hood, the phone houses 6GB of RAM, up to 128GB of internal storage, a 4,000mAh battery and LiquidCool Technology cooling system to better manage heat.

On top of this, it pairs a 12MP, f/1.9 lens with a 5MP, f/2.0 lens for its rear dual-camera setup. The front, meanwhile, has a 20MP, f/2.0 selfie camera.

Xiaomi claims they created the Pocophone sub-brand to create devices that deliver “the ultimate performance with no frills.” And on paper, the Pocophone F1 seems to encapsulate the brand’s mission.

The 64GB of internal storage variant will retail at P17,990 while the 128GB will hit stores at P19,990. It will be initially available online via Lazada and is expected to hit Mi authorised stores in the near future. – Rappler.com