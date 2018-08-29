The world's second-largest video-on-demand platform comes to Globe

Published 4:25 PM, August 29, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Globe will be announcing details of its partnership with Amazon's video-on-demand platform, Amazon Prime Video, on Thursday, August 30.

Prime Video is the second-largest on-demand platform in the world, second only to industry leader Netflix, which had 118 million subscribers by the end of 2017. Prime Video had around 40 million at during the same time.

Globe will hold a consumer event at the Glorietta Activity Center in Makati for this purpose:

Globe currently has partnerships with Netflix, and other on-demand services such as DisneyLife and Viu. Globe typically packages the said services with their broadband connections to provide extra value to consumers. The company has been aggressive recently with these offerings, launching the Disney deal back in May, and Viu just last July.

Prime Video originally became available in the Philippines in December 2016, nearly 10 years since the service launched as Amazon Unbox in the US. Prime Video, which creates original content just like Netflix, currently costs $6 monthly.

Tomorrow, we'll know whether the Globe partnership will make Amazon's video offerings more accessible. – Rappler.com