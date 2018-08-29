You will now see how much time you spent viewing content today, yesterday, and over the past week.

Published 7:02 PM, August 29, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Google’s digital wellbeing feature, introduced in Android 9 Pie, is spilling over to its other services, including YouTube.

The new feature will let users control how much time they spend watching videos by tracking and sharing stats regarding their viewing habits. These are delineated into how much YouTube you watched on a given day, the day before that, and over the past week.

“Our goal is to provide a better understanding of time spent on YouTube, so you can make informed decisions about how you want YouTube to best fit into your life,” the popular video-sharing platform wrote in a blog post.

The Verge added YouTube will be pulling these stats from a user’s watch history, so it’s not entirely clear how it will work for users who have the option disabled. It should be noted that platform’s other services like YouTube TV and YouTube Music do not count towards the stat breakdown.

Users, meanwhile, can set a time limit for their viewing activity where a reminder pops-up once it’s been reached.

Other tech giants including Apple, Google, Facebook, and Instagram have also made this type of information available to its users. – Rappler.com