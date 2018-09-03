If your iPhone 8 has been having random restarts and screen freezes, it might be one of the 'very small percentage' of units Apple claims as having a defective logic board

Published 10:14 PM, September 03, 2018

MANILA, Philippines - In a support post dated Friday, August 31, Apple admitted a “very small percentage” of iPhone 8 units had logic boards with a manufacturing defect.

Because of this, the company has set up a replacement program that offers to repair eligible units free of charge.

The logic board in iPhones is the equivalent of a motherboard in other devices. It’s the primary printed circuit board (PCB) of a device that houses other integral parts and components.

According to Apple, affected iPhone 8 units may experience random restarts, screen freezes, or problems turning the device on.

The defect reportedly only affects iPhone 8 units sold between September 2017 and March 2018 in Australia, China, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Macau, New Zealand, and the US.

The iPhone 8 Plus and the iPhone X is safe from the defect.

In case your iPhone 8 is currently experiencing some of the aforementioned problems, you can visit the support page linked here to check if your unit’s serial number is eligible for a free logic board replacement.

The page will also walks you through important reminders before sending your unit off for repairs. – Rappler.com