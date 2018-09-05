Jack Dorsey: 'We do intend, and this will be an initiative this year, to create a transparency report that will make that data more public so that all can learn from it and we can be held public accountable'

Published 5:26 AM, September 06, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Twitter is working on an initiative to have a new transparency report set up outlining information on abusive actions and what Twitter has done to remedy abuse on the social media platform.

Rep. Diana Degette asked Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey during his testimony on Wednesday, September 5 (September 6, PH time), what the platform was doing to protect women from harassment and threats on Twitter.

.@Twitter CEO @Jack is in Washington testifying to @HouseCommerce. I'm asking him to detail what’s being done to protect women from harassment and threats of violence on the platform. We must strive for civil and safe dialogue. pic.twitter.com/4vD46PEqCc — Rep. Diana DeGette (@RepDianaDeGette) September 5, 2018

Dorsey said Twitter was working on a new type of transparency report (which would go onto its transparency subsite) focusing on quantifying instances of abuse and what's been done to stop abuse.

Said Dorsey, “We do intend, and this will be an initiative this year, to create a transparency report that will make that data more public so that all can learn from it and we can be held public accountable.”

Engadget reported that during an earlier Senate hearing alongside Facebook Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg, Dorsey said Twitter was considering preparing a transparency report related to suspended accounts. This may tie into accounts taken down due to abusive actions.

A TechCrunch report adds some of the information that would be good to have would include how many instances of abuse happen on Twitter, the frequency of reporting and Twitter's speed and accuracy in responding to reports, as well as development of products useful in thwarting or taking down abusive tweets or accounts.

TechCrunch also reported Dorsey agreed to set up a third-party civil rights audit, which would determine the platform's impact on minorities and other underrepresented communities. This would be separate from the company's internal audits courtesy of its Trust and Safety Board. – Rappler.com