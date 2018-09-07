Xiaomi could be the first to launch a 5G-ready phone

Published 1:23 PM, September 07, 2018

MANILA, Philippines - Xiaomi has begun teasing its upcoming flagship with product management director Donovan Sung tweeting a hands-on photo of the Mi Mix 3 which shows the 5G label on its signal indicator.

The Mi Mix 3 is expected to launch in October of this year, ahead of major 5G network rollouts in select countries next year.

Sung in a follow-up Tweet said that they have successfully tested 5G data connections on the phone and touts download speeds that are “more than 10x faster than 4G speeds.”

While the photo shows the Mi Mix 3 in a test facility using different bands, it’s not entirely clear what the device is capable of. Download speeds may largely depend on the kind of networks operators roll out, as noted by The Verge.

When the Mi Mix 3 launches, Xiaomi could pull ahead when it comes to offering a 5G-ready device. Huawei, LG, and Motorola have all announced their own plans to release 5G-supported smartphones sometime next year.

The phone, meanwhile, also flaunts a completely bezel-less display as it uses a sliding mechanism for its front-facing camera, similar to the Oppo Find X.

No details have been revealed regarding the device’s exact specs and price but we’ll find out more as we get closer to its October target launch. – Rappler.com