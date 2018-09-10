It’s not clear what all the lenses will actually do

Published 7:05 PM, September 10, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Dual and triple camera smartphones may be all the rage these days, but HMD Global appears to be kicking it to another level with a leaked photo revealing a Nokia handset housing a whopping five rear cameras.

The photo from IT Home shows the 5 lenses, the LED flash, and the IR focusing apparatus arranged in a circle of sorts.

The Zeiss branding is also prominently shown, as is often the case with recent Nokia releases. Zeiss announced last year that it was providing the optics for Nokia smartphones in an exclusive partnership with HMD Global.

It’s not entirely clear yet what the lenses will actually do.

Dual and triple camera setups often allow for enhanced zoom capabilities but with 5 lenses, it’s likely to boast more features. The Huawei P20 Pro, for instance, has 3 rear cameras that offer 3x and 5x zoom.

HMD Global, meanwhile, also recently acquired PureView imaging technology from Microsoft and could incorporate the brand in this smartphone.

Some are already speculating that the model in question is the long-rumored Nokia 9 while others question the authenticity of the image. Without an official announcement, only time will tell when we’ll get our hands a smartphone with 5 camera lenses. – Rappler.com