Messing around with a URL on Apple's website, a 9to5mac.com contributor finds photos of soon-to-be-announced iPhones

Published 8:56 PM, September 12, 2018

MANILA, Philippines - Images of the new iPhones revealed by 9to5mac.com about 2 weeks ago apparently had come directly from Apple's website.

Guilherme Rambo of 9to5mac.com revealed earlier that he was able to extract photos from the Apple website by messing around a little with the URL. According to the tipster, he used the URL of the last Apple event and replaced the device’s names with the names of the newer devices. Apple was quick to catch wind of their mistake and took the pages down soon after the release of the photos.

So, about those marketing images: they came from the recap section of the special event website. I used the URL pattern from the last event and guessed the device’s names. Apple took them down immediately after we published. pic.twitter.com/5ywgetkAbx — Guilherme Rambo (@_inside) September 11, 2018

Rambo also extracted a photo of the Apple Watch along with the phones, with reports suggesting that it could receive a performance boost and a larger screen with slimmer bezels. Meanwhile, those expecting a new iPad Pro to be announced might be disappointed as Rambo said he did not find anything regarding Apple’s line of tablets.

A third model, the iPhone XR, a budget version, is expected to be revealed.

Apple can officially confirm everything that’s been accidentally revealed in its launch event this Thursday, 1:00 am Philippine time. Tap here for our guide to watching the livestream, and here for our guide on what to expect from the new iPhones. – Rappler.com