Check out Apple's announcements at a glance!

Published 2:05 AM, September 13, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Apple at an event in California on Wednesday, September 12 (September 13, Manila time), announced a slew of device upgrades, including Apple Watch Series 4 and the iPhone XS and XS Max.

Here's a running list of you can expect from the future of Apple, at a glance!

Apple Watch Series 4

Dynamic watchfaces and new design and user interface

Digital crown with haptic feedback

35% larger screen size for the 40mm version

32% larger screen size for the 44mm version

Sports a 64-bit dual-core processor, which is up to two times faster

Louder speaker

Next-generation accelerometer and gyroscope, which allows 8x faster processing

With new accelerometer and gyroscope, it can now detect a fall and alert your contacts if you are unconscious or can't move

Detects if your heart rate is low

Streams your heart rhythm, and will alert you if you your rhythm suggests atrial fibrillation

It can now take an electrocardiogram (ECG) through a 30-second process

First ECG product offered over the counter direct to consumers

ECG is cleared with by the FDA and American Heart Association

18-hour battery life

Series 4 costs $399, Available in 26 markets at launch

Series 4 with cellular will cost $499, available in 16 markets at launch with 34 carriers

Series gets price drop at $279

WatchOS 5 will be available September 17

Orders open Friday, September 14. Shipping begins September 21st.

iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max

5.8-inch and 6.5-inch versions in the XS (said as Ten S) and XS Max

The iPhone XS, despite having a larger screen, is smaller than the 5.5-inch iPhone 8 Plus

Improved OLED HDR Display, with 458 pixels per inch (ppi)

1 million to 1 contrast ratio

Improved water resistance

Runs on the Apple A12 Bionic chip

Apple claims this is the industry's first 7-nanometer chip

8-core neural engine design, dedicated machine learning, multiprecision support, smart compute system

A12 Bionic neural engine processes 5 trillion operations per second

Rear cameras: 12 megapixel wide-angle camera and 12 megapixel telephoto camera, and improved TrueTone flash

Front cameras: 7 megapixel RGB camera and IR camera with global shutter and IR lens

1 trillion operations on every photo you take

Smart HDR (High-Dynamic-Range imaging) photos: The A12 will take 4 frames at zero shutter lag, along with several interframes and a long exposure to allow for shadow detail.

Using an iPhone app, photos can have their depth-of-field adjusted after taking the shot.

iPhone XS has 30 minutes more battery life than iPhone X

iPhone XS Max has up to 90 minutes more battery life than iPhone X

Dual Sim Dual Standby (DSDS) using eSim technology – easy to set up a second phone number on your iPhone!

Special Chinese model will have a physical dual sim setup.

iPhone XS starts at $999

iPhone XS Max starts at $1,099

Available on September 21

One more iPhone: The iPhone XR

6.1-inch LCD "Liquid Retina" Display

Bigger display than an iPhone 8 Plus but smaller

Runs on the A12 bionic chip as with the XS and XS Max

Single-camera system: 12-MP wide-angle camera, as from XS and XS Max

90 minutes more battery life compared to iPhone 8 Plus

6 different finishes, aerospace-grade aluminum and durable glass

IP67 water and dust resistance

Starts at $749

Available on October 26

iOS 12

iOS 12 will arrive on September 17

HomePod and tvOS

HomePod and tvOS 12 will receive Atmos updates September 17

macOS Mojave

macOS Mojave will become available September 24

Are you excited for these developments? Let us know in the comments! – Rappler.com