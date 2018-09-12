At a glance: The major announcements from Apple's September 2018 keynote
MANILA, Philippines – Apple at an event in California on Wednesday, September 12 (September 13, Manila time), announced a slew of device upgrades, including Apple Watch Series 4 and the iPhone XS and XS Max.
Here's a running list of you can expect from the future of Apple, at a glance!
Apple Watch Series 4
- Dynamic watchfaces and new design and user interface
- Digital crown with haptic feedback
- 35% larger screen size for the 40mm version
- 32% larger screen size for the 44mm version
- Sports a 64-bit dual-core processor, which is up to two times faster
- Louder speaker
- Next-generation accelerometer and gyroscope, which allows 8x faster processing
- With new accelerometer and gyroscope, it can now detect a fall and alert your contacts if you are unconscious or can't move
- Detects if your heart rate is low
- Streams your heart rhythm, and will alert you if you your rhythm suggests atrial fibrillation
- It can now take an electrocardiogram (ECG) through a 30-second process
- First ECG product offered over the counter direct to consumers
- ECG is cleared with by the FDA and American Heart Association
- 18-hour battery life
- Series 4 costs $399, Available in 26 markets at launch
- Series 4 with cellular will cost $499, available in 16 markets at launch with 34 carriers
- Series gets price drop at $279
- WatchOS 5 will be available September 17
- Orders open Friday, September 14. Shipping begins September 21st.
iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max
- 5.8-inch and 6.5-inch versions in the XS (said as Ten S) and XS Max
- The iPhone XS, despite having a larger screen, is smaller than the 5.5-inch iPhone 8 Plus
- Improved OLED HDR Display, with 458 pixels per inch (ppi)
- 1 million to 1 contrast ratio
- Improved water resistance
- Runs on the Apple A12 Bionic chip
- Apple claims this is the industry's first 7-nanometer chip
- 8-core neural engine design, dedicated machine learning, multiprecision support, smart compute system
- A12 Bionic neural engine processes 5 trillion operations per second
- Rear cameras: 12 megapixel wide-angle camera and 12 megapixel telephoto camera, and improved TrueTone flash
- Front cameras: 7 megapixel RGB camera and IR camera with global shutter and IR lens
- 1 trillion operations on every photo you take
- Smart HDR (High-Dynamic-Range imaging) photos: The A12 will take 4 frames at zero shutter lag, along with several interframes and a long exposure to allow for shadow detail.
- Using an iPhone app, photos can have their depth-of-field adjusted after taking the shot.
- iPhone XS has 30 minutes more battery life than iPhone X
- iPhone XS Max has up to 90 minutes more battery life than iPhone X
- Dual Sim Dual Standby (DSDS) using eSim technology – easy to set up a second phone number on your iPhone!
- Special Chinese model will have a physical dual sim setup.
- iPhone XS starts at $999
- iPhone XS Max starts at $1,099
- Available on September 21
One more iPhone: The iPhone XR
- 6.1-inch LCD "Liquid Retina" Display
- Bigger display than an iPhone 8 Plus but smaller
- Runs on the A12 bionic chip as with the XS and XS Max
- Single-camera system: 12-MP wide-angle camera, as from XS and XS Max
- 90 minutes more battery life compared to iPhone 8 Plus
- 6 different finishes, aerospace-grade aluminum and durable glass
- IP67 water and dust resistance
- Starts at $749
- Available on October 26
iOS 12
iOS 12 will arrive on September 17
HomePod and tvOS
- HomePod and tvOS 12 will receive Atmos updates September 17
macOS Mojave
- macOS Mojave will become available September 24
