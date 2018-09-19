The console is approximately 45% smaller than the original and will retail for $99.99 in the US when it arrives on December 3

Published 5:20 PM, September 19, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Sony's original PlayStation console is making a comeback as the console giant unveils the PlayStation Classic – a cute, diminutive version of the beloved original released almost 25 years ago, subsequently launching what would become one of gaming's biggest brands today.

Sony announced the console on its blog on September 18, US time, specifying a December 3 release date – the day of the release of the original PlayStation in 1994.

The console is 45% smaller than the original, and will include 20 pre-loaded games, 5 of which have been announced: Final Fantasy VII, Jumping Flash, Ridge Racer Type 4, Tekken 3, and Wild Arms.

The Classic is shown on the left, and the original on the right:

It emulates the original look of the console, including the packaging and the original analog stick-less controller. Two controllers will be bundled with the retro console, which will be retailing for $99.99 in the US, 99.99 euros in Europe, and 9,980 yen in Japan.

Also included in the package are an HDMI cable and a USB cable. An AC adaptor is not included and will have to be purchased separately. Sony says that a compatible USB AC adaptor that supports 5V, 1.0 A USB (Type A) output is required to use this console.

Sony says they'll be announcing more details about the included games in the coming months. – Rappler.com