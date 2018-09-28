DownDetector.com reports Facebook as having some issues around 10 am on Friday, September 28, which may have been causing people to be logged out of the service or have an intermittent connection to Facebook

Published 5:39 PM, September 28, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – If you found yourself suddenly logged out of Facebook on Friday, September 28, you're not alone.

Facebook has reportedly been suffering from some intermittent downtime, though it appears the service hasn't been formally announcing any interruptions on its major communication channels.

The last reported resolved downtime Facebook had on status monitoring services was on September 26.

DownDetector.com reports Facebook was having issues at around 10 am on Friday with 105 reports of people having trouble with the social network. More than half the reported issues was tagged as a login problem, while 33% tagged it as a blackout of the site.

While DownDetector does say the issue has been resolved, its live outage map as of 5 pm points to some remaining issues in the Philippines, Australia, Japan, the western and eastern portions of USA, and portions of Europe, South America, as well as a small part of western Africa. – Rappler.com