The update adds new features for Windows 10, while also introducing features Android devices and iPhones can take advantage of

Published 12:00 PM, October 03, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Microsoft both announced and released on Tuesday, October 2 (October 3, Manila time) the October 2018 update for Windows 10.

To update your PC, you can simply check for new updates using Windows Update, or you can wait for the monthly Patch Tuesday implementation and you'll get it eventually.

There are a number of incremental tweaks and new features for Windows 10, but the three probably main draws for this iteration of the operating system would be a phone-based expansion to the Timeline Feature, the new Cloud Clipboard, and the Your Phone app.

Timeline on the phone

Introduced in April, Timeline lets a user find files based on chronology and continue progress on your work from your phone to the PC.

The expanded features of Timeline will now also work in reverse, letting you start something on the PC, and then find the files and continue them on your Android device. As Microsoft puts it, "Now, your PC’s timeline is available on your phone, so you can scroll back in time to find the files and websites you were using on your phone, computer and tablet."

The Verge meanwhile reported Microsoft is also working on extensions for Chrome and Firefox to allow them to use Timeline and sync tabs.

This feature is available to be previewed now on Android smartphones via the Microsoft Launcher app and will be available for preview on iPhones at a later date.

Cloud Clipboard

Cloud Clipboard works a bit like Timeline, only this time, it allows you to copy and paste stuff you find on one Windows machine onto a different Windows machine.

Microsoft noted limitations in what you could attach to the Cloud Clipboard. "Currently, the clipboard history supports plain text, HTML and image less than 1MB," the company explained.

The new feature is accessed by pressing the Windows key + V.

Your Phone

The Your Phone app extends Android smartphone and iPhone use to PCs.

Microsoft explains the new app will allow you to drag and drop photos, as well as make edits, from your phone onto your PC. You'll also be able to send SMS texts and group messages while typing on a keyboard using Your Phone, as you can now receive texts on your device and on the PC as well.

Users will need a phone running Android 7.0+ to run the Your Phone app.

On linked iPhones meanwhile, users will be able to surf the web on their phones then send webpages to their Windows PCs to continue your experience on the larger screen.

The exhaustive list of new features available as part of Microsoft's Windows 10 October 2018 Update is available here. – Rappler.com