Published 1:52 PM, October 03, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Facebook accounts, allegedly the ones stolen from the massive September 2018 Facebook hack, have started to appear on the dark web, an online black market for illicit goods, according to UK newspaper The Independent.

The Independent went into the dark web where it found Facebook accounts being sold: the cheapest they saw priced at $3, and the most expensive, at $12. If all 50 million of the affected Facebook accounts were sold here, the hackers would reel in anywhere from $150 million to $600 million – not an inconsequential sum, and certainly enough that stealing Facebook accounts would remain appealing to hackers. (READ: Facebook may get $1.63 billion fine in EU due to recent hack)



The mode of purchase is via cryptocurrencies like bitcoin and bitcoin cash. Buyers of the stolen accounts may use the information to “commit identity theft or blackmail Facebook users,” security experts told the newspaper. (READ: 50M Facebook users hacked? ‘Tip of the iceberg’ – expert)

The ads were seen on the dark web market place Dream Market which, the newspaper noted, made use of a user rating system like the ones used by legitimate online sites like Amazon and eBay. The users selling the Facebook ads were said to have high trust ratings, suggesting that the Facebook accounts being hawked may indeed be authentic. (READ: What to do after the massive Facebook hack)

Prior to The Independent’s peek into the dark web, a UK credit comparison website, Money Guru, also published a similar report in June 2018, several months before the Facebook hack happened. It found Facebook accounts selling at £3 when it did the study. – Rappler.com