Published 2:07 PM, October 03, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Facebook said on Tuesday, October 2, it did not find any evidence that stolen tokens from last week’s data breach were used to access connected third-party applications.

"We have now analyzed our logs for all third-party apps installed or logged during the attack we discovered last week. That investigation has so far found no evidence that the attackers accessed any apps using Facebook Login," said Guy Rosen, Facebook’s vice president of product management in a statement.

Thousands of apps use Facebook logins, such as Instagram, Spotify, and Tinder. According to Facebook, none of them were affected by the attack.

Last week, hackers managed to get away with the access tokens of over 50 million Facebook users. This led to speculation other apps connected to the social network may have been compromised in the process.

Access tokens are digital keys that keep users logged in without the need to re-enter their credentials every time they use the app.

Facebook, meanwhile, said that they still have no leads of who is behind the attack and what data they took.

"We're sorry that this attack happened – and we'll continue to update people as we find out more," Rosen said.