Published 4:18 PM, October 03, 2018

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – Instagram on Wednesday, October 3, suffered from downtime on both its app and web version.

Those who attempted to use the app were not able to see their profiles properly, and a "Cannot refresh feed" error showed.

On the web version, the site showed a "5XX Server Error" message.

A statement sent to TechCrunch shortly before services resumed said, "“We’re aware that some users are having trouble accessing their Instagram accounts. We’re working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.”

Down Detector pointed to parts of Europe, Australia, and the US west coast as being particularly affected, though the Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Japan were also hit by the downtime. Reports of Instagram's downtime began coming in to website uptime detection services at around 3:16 pm, Manila time.

Facebook-owned Instagram has been in the news lately following the resignation of its founders, Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger.

Facebook, meanwhile, was recently hit by an attack that affected 50 million users and forced a downtime that caused 90 million users' logins to be reset. – Rappler.com