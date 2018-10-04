'World of Warcraft' executive producer J. Allen Brack will take over as Blizzard's president

MANILA, Philippines – Blizzard Entertainment President and co-founder Mike Morhaime announced on Wednesday, October 3 (October 4, Manila time) he was stepping down and moving into a strategic advisory role at the company.



Meanwhile, World of Warcraft executive producer J. Allen Brack will take over as Blizzard's president.

"After many years of working with some of the industry’s most talented people to create games and worlds for you to play in, I’ve decided it’s time for someone else to lead Blizzard Entertainment," wrote Morhaime.

Morhaime said the games Blizzard has made provided "a framework for communities and human interaction."

Aside from the games themselves, it's the communities built from the games they've made that bring life to Blizzard's worlds.

"When we look back, what we often find that’s most lasting and meaningful from our experiences in games are the relationships we create and foster. You have given me the inspiration and drive to pour my heart and life into what I do," he added.

The Verge added Morhaime would likely be the keynote speaker at Blizzcon 2018, the company's convention for its game franchises.