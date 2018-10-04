The new hardware is reportedly slated for a Summer 2019 outing

Published 2:21 PM, October 04, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Nintendo is said to be making a new version of its popular Switch console for a 2019 release, the Wall Street Journal reported Thursday, October 4.

The new hardware is reportedly slated for a Summer 2019 outing, though details on the specifications it will have are still in the air.

Historically, Nintendo has made multiple iterations of its hardware offerings.

Most notably, its 3DS gaming handheld saw a number of revisions in the form of the 3DS XL, the New 3DS and New 3DS XL, and the 2DS and New 2DS XL models.

Nintendo has not commented on the report. – Rappler.com