Published 3:32 PM, October 04, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Hot on the heels of its release of Mega Man 11, game company Capcom said the blue bomber was scheduled to be adapted into a live-action Hollywood film.

In a statement, Capcom said the film, which is tentatively titled MEGA MAN, would be written and directed by Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman, and is set to be distributed by 20th Century Fox. Meanwhile, Chernin Entertainment and Masi Oka – best known as Hiro Nakamura from Heroes – will produce.

"Based on the influential and globally beloved Mega Man franchise, Capcom aims to appeal to a diverse audience, including not only game players but action movie fans as well, with an adaptation that maintains the world of the Mega Man games, while incorporating the grand production and entertainment value that Hollywood movies are known for," Capcom said.

Aside from its myriad game franchises, Capcom has also come out with a number of game-related movies, most notably the Resident Evil series of movies starring Milla Jovovich. Mega Man, meanwhile, is currently on the small screen in the form of an animated series called Mega Man: Fully Charged.

No release date has been set for the film as of yet, so let's just hope it doesn't end up in development hell. – Rappler.com