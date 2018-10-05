Australia, Britain, Canada, The Netherlands, and the United States are now in a coordinated pushback against a series of hacking attempts said to be of Russian origin

PARIS, FRANCE – France expressed solidarity with other Western powers Thursday night after they accused Russia of orchestrating a string of global cyber-attacks, denouncing them as "serious and worrying".

"The reported facts are serious and worrying. France expresses its full solidarity with its allies and with international organizations targeted by such attacks," said a statement by a spokesperson from the foreign ministry. (READ: Canada says it was targeted by Russian cyber attacks)

In a coordinated pushback against a series of hacking attempts, Australia, Britain, Canada, The Netherlands, and the United States have accused Russia of being responsible, including an attempt to hack the world's chemical weapons watchdog the OPCW in The Hague.

The US announced the indictment of seven agents of Russia's GRU military intelligence agency, including four expelled by The Netherlands.

The Russian foreign ministry has said it is a victim of "propaganda directed against our country." – Rappler.com