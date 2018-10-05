The suspects convinced victims to purchase non-existent bitcoin with promise of investment returns

Published 12:43 PM, October 05, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Bureau of Immigration will deport a Korean and a Chinese national suspected of undertaking a bitcoin scam in the country.

The Manila Bulletin said 48-year-old Korean Go Yongsung and 36-year-old Chinese Lian Lilong, were arrested in separate operations of the Fugitive Search Unit of the Philippine National Police (PNP)

Go was arrested in his Las Piñas residence on September 25 for large-scale fraud. Go, along with 5 Chinese nationals, allegedly defrauded Koreans of $33 million using a pyramid scam from December 2015 to June 2016.

In the scam, they would convince victims to purchase non-existent bitcoin with promise of investment returns.



Lian, meanwhile, was already wanted by Chinese authorities for economic crimes and was arrested on October 1 in Binondo, Manila.

The two will be deported for being undesirable and undocumented aliens. Their respective governments had already revoked their passports.

The PNP added 4 other Chinese nationals remain at large, though a summary deportation order is already out for them. – Rappler.com