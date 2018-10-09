Online, dislike for the notch is resurrected as Google's new phone launches

Published 3:23 AM, October 10, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Nope, some people still don't like the notch apparently, and they have not been shy in getting this point across with the feature present in Google's new Pixel 3 XL.

The XL, with a 6.3-inch screen, is the larger of the 2 Pixel phones revealed in Google's October 2018 event. The standard has a notch-free 5.5-inch screen.

On the Pixel 3 promotional video posted in the official "Made By Google" channel on YouTube, the top commenter goes, "Why they didn't put the headphone jack IN the notch? It's large enough," garnering hundreds of likes hours after the video was posted. And the 2nd top comment? It's still notch-related, with the netizen going, "This has to be a bad dream. When we all wake up there won't be a notch."

"You notice how much they try to not show the huge ass notch ? LOL," went another highly liked comment.

Tech site The Verge was just a little less harsh on their impression, saying that the notch "is not as egregious in person as it is in photos," but concedes that it's indeed big, and that the notch can look super inelegant.

Google has a practical explanation for the notch, which is the same reason stated by most other manufacturers who have made notched phones:

The notch enables us to provide the best cameras (two, one of which is wide angle) and audio experience. Pixel 3 also has a smaller border & front-firing speakers to provide optimum sound quality. Our notch-to-display ratio is actually less than many top competitors. — Made by Google (@madebygoogle) October 9, 2018

Still the chorus rang the same on Twitter:

I was hoping that notch was a prank — Mihir (@mihirmodi) October 9, 2018

A year after Apple popularized the notch with the iPhone X, and after many other Android phones put it on their screen, Google follows suit and revives the conversation – unfortunately with a take that's not getting the most approval at the moment.

Other than the notch, the Pixel 3 packs a Snapdragon 845 chip, 4GB of RAM, 8MP rear and front camera, and features designed to help users control excessive phone use, screen phone calls, and AI-powered features. It comes out October 18 in the US, to be followed by launches in Canada, the UK, Ireland, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Australia, India, Taiwan, Singapore, and Japan. Prices start at $799. – Rappler.com