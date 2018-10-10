The phone officially becomes available on October 18

Published 9:12 PM, October 10, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Chinese brand Honor, the budget subsidiary of Huawei, offers an appealing unit with their new 8X phone.

The 8X has admirable specs for its price: a 6.5-inch 18:9 full HD display, a 91% screen-to-body ratio, 4GB of RAM, 128 GB of storage, and a Kirin 710 chip. For its price of P12,990, the phone certainly ticks the box for style. Flagship phones will have to start looking more unique because 2018's style cues – the notch, the nearly invisible bezels, and the 18:9 screen ratio – have all trickled down to this friendly price range, as do the specs.

The Kirin 710 chipset also has artificial intelligence features similar to the Honor 10 flagship, which carries the Kirin 970 chipset. The 970 was also found in Huawei's flagship P20 phones. Other specs for the 8X include a 20MP+2MP dual camera setup on the rear, a 16MP camera up front, a solid 3,750 mAh battery, and expandable storage. The phone will be available on October 18.

Honor wants to hit the balance between value, design and performance with the 8X, said George Zhao, president of Honor, in a press statement. It's a phone that "demonstrates that flagship features do not demand flagship prices," he said.

At the 8X launch, Honor also announced that they'll be opening their first authorized brand shop in the Philippines at SM North Edsa on Saturday, October 13. – Rappler.com