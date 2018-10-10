He doesn't say if it will be called PlayStation 5

Published 6:54 PM, October 10, 2018

MANILA, Philippines - Sony CEO and President, Kenichiro Yoshida has confirmed that the successor to the Playstation 4 is in the works.

“At this point, what I can say is it’s necessary to have a next-generation hardware,” he told the Financial Times in an interview.

Yoshida, however, did not share details of what the console will be called and when it will be released.

According to Polygon, John Kodera, CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment said that Playstation is the official name of the company’s gaming division which means it’s highly likely the next-gen console will retain the name.

The Financial Times also said that the console “might not represent a major departure from the PS4, and that the fundamental architecture would be similar.”

It makes sense for Sony to continue to release Playstation consoles because the Playstation division has reportedly been the company’s top-performing business segment in every full fiscal year since the PS4’s launch in 2013.

While the next-generation consoles have yet to be officially unveiled, the competition already appears to be heating up.

Microsoft, who teased a streaming-only Xbox in E3 2018, last Monday announced its game streaming technology called xCloud. Google, meanwhile, partnered with Ubisoft to test its game streaming technology by letting players play Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey on their Chrome browsers.

Will Sony’s next-gen console also allow this level of game streaming? I guess we’ll just have to wait and find out. – Rappler.com