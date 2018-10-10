Soon, you'll be able to change your PSN ID – a godsend if you regret the name you chose for your account when you were younger and far less mature

Published 9:07 PM, October 10, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – If you've spent years living your with a PlayStation Network (PSN) gamer ID that you regret using, you'll eventually be able to change it.

Sony announced Wednesday, October 10, it was going to start testing a name change feature for PSN IDs. The tests will begin as part of the PlayStation Preview Program, through which select testers who have previously registered for PlayStation 4 system software betas will be granted access.

According to Sony, you should be able to change your name as often as you want, though there's a fee attached to name changes past the first switch.

"During the preview program," Sid Shuman, Sony's Director of Social Media wrote, "you will be able to change your online ID as many times as you want. The first change is free, and changes after that will cost $9.99 USD/CAD. For PlayStation Plus members, it will cost $4.99 USD/CAD after the first change. Changes to online ID can be made through the Settings menu or via the Profile page of your PS4."

Users can display their older PSN ID with alongside the new ID, so friends can recognize you. "Once you decide to display your old ID or not, you won’t be able to adjust this after completing the online ID change process," they added.

Shuman added there may be compatibility issues with certain games. Though name changes are compatible with PS4 games originally published after April 1, 2018, along with most of the predominantly-played PS4 games released before that date, Sony can't guarantee support for the name change across all older PS3, PS Vita, and PS4 titles.

Sony will release a list of compatible games ahead of the new service's launch, and will also allow names to be reverted in case of issues. During the preview program, however, users can only revert their user ID once.



The test is set to end in November, with a planned full rollout of the new service scheduled for early 2019. – Rappler.com