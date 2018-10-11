You may now order at McDonald's with a bit less personal interaction, if that's your thing

Published 11:22 AM, October 11, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – If you're anything like young people today, face-to-face communication likely won't top your list of favorite modes of interaction. Millennials and other digital natives, for all their mastery in online chat, don't fare well in personal conversations.

If you can relate, you'll likely love what McDonald's is bringing to the Philippine market – self-ordering kiosks. These big touchscreens let customers tap out their order. You may have already seen them if you've traveled recently to more developed nations.

The kiosks are part of McDonald's modernization program called NXTGEN, and are designed to allow customers "a digitized alternative to order and pay for their McDonald’s favorites" and "provides a more seamless transaction process," the company said. Orders are then processed, and are claimed at the counter.

The kiosks accept Mastercard and Visa card payments. Customers can still pay in cash but they'll have to proceed to the front counter where they'll have to engage in face-to-face communication with employees.

Apart from digital integration, part of the NXTGEN overhaul as well are new interiors and atmospheric lighting.

Company president Kenneth Yang and managing director Margot Torres said the company projects that 10% of its restaurants will follow the NXTGEN store format by 2019, increasing it to 70% by 2021.

Currently, McDonald’s NXTGEN stores are found at McKinley West (Taguig), Madison (San Juan), Kapitolyo (Pasig), Robinson’s Galleria (Pasig), and Pioneer Reliance (Pasig). – Rappler.com