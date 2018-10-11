Stardew Valley developer Eric Barone says this will be a full version of the single-player game, adjusted for touch controls including tweaks to the user interface

Published 5:46 PM, October 11, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Fancy a bit of farming on your iPhone?

Stardew Valley developer Eric Barone announced on Tuesday, October 9 (October 10, Manila time) that his farming simulation role-playing game would be getting a release on iOS!

In a post on the game's blog, Barone said the iOS port was being worked on by mobile development studio The Secret Police and would have iPhone and iPad versions available on October 24. An Android version is also in the works, though more details on that are expected at a later time.

Barone added this would be the full version of the single-player game, adjusted for touch controls including tweaks to the user interface.

While the iOS versions of the game won't come with the fabled multiplayer iteration available in the GOG or Steam versions on PC, it will have all the single-player bells and whistles of the 1.3 multiplayer patch.

For those looking to take versions of their Stardew Valley games on the go, Barone also promised save file transfers "to the iOS version via iTunes – but make sure to always back up your save data first!" Just make sure your save game isn't modded, and don't expect to be able to transfer your saved data back onto the PC.

Stardew Valley for iOS is available for pre-orders now. It will cost $7.99 and will not have in-game microtransactions. – Rappler.com