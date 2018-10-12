Atlas, Boston Dynamics' bipedal humanoid robot, learns some new tricks

Published 11:12 AM, October 12, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Massachusetts-based Boston Dynamics has taught their robot a new trick: hopping over stuff with more skill than ever.

The robot, named Atlas, is seen on a YouTube video hopping over a log before taking on a set of boxes of increasing height that are asymmetrically arranged such that it doesn't form a traditional set of stairs. Atlas manages to clear the obstacles with apparent ease, looking limber and showing some impressive dexterity for its kind. Honda's ASIMO nods approvingly while fantasizers of a dystopic future will say that these things will be chasing down puny humans when they take over.

Boston Dynamics, which was previously owned by Google parent Alphabet before being sold to Japan's Softbank in 2017, calls Atlas' hopping "parkour," but it will have to do more before it can call it that.

Boston Dynamics regularly releases videos of their robots showing off new skills such as skating and being able to open doors even with a human trying to stop it:

– Rappler.com