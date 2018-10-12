Pre-orders start on October 19

MANILA, Philippines – Apple's new iPhones for 2018, the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max, will on October 26 on Globe, with pre-orders starting on October 19. (At a glance: The major announcements from Apple's September 2018 keynote)

The phones come more than a month after its September 21 launch in the US. The iPhone XR, which is $250 cheaper than the least expensive iPhone XS variant, launches in the US on October 26.

Neither Globe nor Smart has launch details for the XR. Globe's pricing for the XS and XS Max has also not been revealed yet as well.

Smart's pre-orders for the iPhone XS will start on October 19. They published a cover photo on Facebook showing the pre-order date for the XS but nothing yet has been mentioned about the XS' actual retail availability and the XS Max's availability. – Rappler.com