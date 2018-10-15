The feature, if it gets rolled out, allows you to remove a message within a set time window after it was sent

Published 11:22 AM, October 15, 2018

MANILA, Philippines - Have you ever wanted to retract or take back a message you sent on Facebook Messenger? This may soon be possible as the social media company has plans to introduce an “unsend” feature in the future, according to TechCrunch.

Jane Manchun Wong, a TechCrunch tipster who has discovered other prototype features on Facebook before, managed to unearth the feature while using Messenger on Android and shared screenshots on Twitter. (READ: Facebook says hackers accessed data of 29M users)

Facebook Messenger is finally working on "Unsend Message" in the app for everyone!



Tip @Techmeme pic.twitter.com/5OtQrmyID3 — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) October 12, 2018

The first screenshot shows an “Unsend Message” option above a “Delete Message” option when you choose to edit a message. The second screenshot, meanwhile, shows a pop-up that opens asking you to confirm your choice when you select the “Unsend Message” option.

There is currently no way for you to delete messages from the inbox of its recipients. With the feature, you can remove a message from both sides of the conversation.

Wong, however, noted that in the prototype a message can only be “unsent” from the conversation within a certain time window after it was first sent. (Rappler Talk: Legal ramifications Facebook faces in PH for security breach)

It was first reported in April that Facebook CEO and founder Mark Zuckerberg managed to secretly delete old messages he sent on Messenger. This sparked questions as regular users did not have the ability to delete messages they already sent. Facebook then later confirmed that an “unsend” feature was in the works.

Facebook said the feature is currently being tested internally and have yet to share details of when users can expect it roll out. – Rappler.com

