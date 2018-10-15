Soon, Grab riders will be able to watch people in motion and yummy dishes while enduring the traffic

Published 5:00 PM, October 15, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Exercise videos and recipe videos are coming soon to Grab rides in the Philippines.

Singapore-based out-of-home advertising firm IDOOH International and fitness-oriented tech company Active8me are partnering with Grab to provide in-vehicle screens that show instructional fitness videos and recipe videos. It aims to promote wellness and healthy eating among passengers – although if you've been stuck in traffic for more than 2 hours, watching food being deliciously prepared and people in motion may not be the best things to watch to lengthen one's patience.

The videos will also be coming to other ride-sharing networks in Southeast Asia: Go-Jek in Indonesia and ComfortDelgro in Singapore.

Asian nutritional recipes will be shown including localized Indonesian, Chinese and Filipino recipes for each respective country. Some of the workouts include "Yoga Flow for Men," and "Chair Workout," which the companies say are meant for "busy urbanites."

"With our expert team of Olympians, exercise physiologists, dieticians and doctors, our vision is to simplify healthy active living by providing a simple, convenient and customised all-in-one app which gives people the programs, the support and the expertise they need to keep fit and healthy. Our partnership with IDOOH allows us to reach a wider audience in Southeast Asia to share a selection of our fitness workouts and Asian recipes," said Jeremy Rolleston, CEO of Active8me. – Rappler.com