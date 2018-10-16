The most expensive variant is just about P2,500 away from breaching the P100,000 mark

Published 11:22 AM, October 16, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Apple has released on their website the prices for their 2018 iPhones, the XS, XS Max, and the XR.

The XS starts at P67,990; the XS Max at P74,990; and the XR at P50,990. All phones start with the 64GB variant. (READ: iPhones now dual-sim capable with the XS and XS Max)

The XR, the so-called "budget iPhone," will have a 128GB variant going for P53,990, and a 256GB variant at P60,490.

The standard XS, toting a 5.8-inch screen, will have a 256GB variant going for P77,490, and a 512GB variant going for P90,490. Its bigger brother, the XS Max, will have a 256GB variant going for P84,490 and a 512GB variant going for 97,490. (READ: With iPhone XR, Apple says goodbye to bezels, legacy design)

Pre-orders for the XS and XS Max start on Friday, October 19 via telecommunication companies Globe and Smart. The phones will be available on October 26 on Globe, while Smart has yet to announce a release date. – Rappler.com