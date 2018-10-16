Facebook will also be banning misrepresentations of how to vote, and statements misrepresenting the facts on whether a vote will be counted in the upcoming elections

Published 1:24 PM, October 16, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Facebook announced Monday, October 15, it was taking a more active approach to fighting voter misinformation ahead of the U.S. general elections.

The company already prohibits posts offering to buy or sell votes, and misrepresentations about the dates, locations, times and qualifications for casting a ballot.

Now, Facebook will also be banning misrepresentations of how to vote, and statements misrepresenting the facts on whether a vote will be counted in the upcoming elections.

The social network also set up a new reporting option on Facebook. This option lets people report potentially misleading or incorrect election information, and there are also dedicated reporting channels for state election authorities so that they can also report misinformation.

Facebook will also be forwarding reports that need additional verification to its fact-checking teams.

It will, for example, pass on to fact-checkers reports of a polling station being flooded so they can be verified and ranked lower on the News Feed if found to be peddling untrue information. Fact-checked reports will also get related articles providing context as needed. – Rappler.com