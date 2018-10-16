Without going into specifics, Radionomy CEO Alexandre Saboundjian says Winamp 6 will have the 'legacy of Winamp but a more complete listening experience'

Published 3:44 PM, October 16, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Winamp, the well-known music playing program which has been quietly chugging along without significant updates, is planning a comeback in 2019.

Techcrunch reported on Monday, October 15, Winamp would be back next year with Winamp 6.

Alexandre Saboundjian, the CEO of Radionomy, the company that currently owns Winamp's remnants after buying it from AOL in 2014, says the updated program will have the "legacy of Winamp but a more complete listening experience."

Saboundjian added, "You can listen to the MP3s you may have at home, but also to the cloud, to podcasts, to streaming radio stations, to a playlist you perhaps have built."

Saboundjian went on to say, "People want one single experience. I think Winamp is the perfect player to bring that to everybody. And we want people to have it on every device."

Mobile apps appear to be where Winamp is headed, as Saboundjian claims "the war is over" for dominance on desktop music apps.

That said, an incremental update for the existing deskop version of Winamp, version 5.8, promises bug fixes and tweaks to make Winamp more compatible with modern operating systems.

In the meantime, fans of the legendary music player will have to wait for more details to come out. Will Winamp really whoop "the llama's ass" in this age of iTunes and Spotify?

Only time will tell. – Rappler.com