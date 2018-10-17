The site is down in the US, Philippines, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, Australia, and various countries in South America and western Europe

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.

MANILA, Philippines – YouTube is suffering some downtime as of Wednesday morning, October 17, Manila time.

Reports on the website Downdetector saw a spike at around 9 am, with a peak of about 2,237 reports. Over the hour, the reports came from many parts across the globe, including the United States, Philippines, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, Australia, and various countries in South America and western Europe.

One problem mentioned by users on Downdetector is that some parts of the site load, but the videos aren't being shown.

Enrique Cu Unjieng, YouTube Philippines' strategic partner manager, sent a message to YouTube content creators informing them about the issue. "Just wanted to give you a heads up that if YouTube isn’t working for you, I’m sorry for any inconvenience this may cause, and we are working to fix this issue ASAP. I’m in Singapore right now, and my YouTube app also isn’t working. Hang in tight and fingers crossed this gets resolved ASAP," Unjieng said.

#YouTubeDOWN is also the top trending topic on Twitter worldwide as the outage continues.

Among those who have tweeted about the issue is YouTube themselves, who said they're looking into reports at the moment:

Thanks for your reports about YouTube, YouTube TV and YouTube Music access issues. We're working on resolving this and will let you know once fixed. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and will keep you updated. — Team YouTube (@TeamYouTube) October 17, 2018

As of around 10:00 am, the reports seem to have died down on Downdetector, indicating that the service is getting back online. In the Philippines, we were able to access YouTube again at around 10:40 am. The site reports that the outage may have begun at 9:16 pm, Eastern Time in the US, or 9:16 am in the Philippines.

According to Downdetector, the top 3 most reported problems during this outage were the following:

Website (39%)

Watching videos (37%)

Uploading videos (22%)

