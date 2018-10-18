People familiar with the company's internal investigation say Facebook doesn't think the hack was done by a nation-state

Published 9:40 PM, October 18, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Facebook believes the massive hack that took the data of millions of its users was the work of spammers.

In a report on The Wall Street Journal on Wednesday, October 17 (Thursday, October 18, Manila time), the attack was said to be orchestrated to let spammers make money using deceptive advertising, according to people who were familiar with the company's internal investigation.

Facebook believes the culprits are from a group of Facebook and Instagram spammers who present themselves as digital marketers. The sources said the group was known to Facebook's security team.

The sources added Facebook does not believe it to be the work of a nation-state.

Facebook has been investigating the breach since it was first announced in late September, when it was originally said to have affected 50 million accounts. The company later revised the total number of affected accounts to around 29 million.

Of the 29 million affected, Facebook disclosed to the National Privacy Commission (NPC) that 755,973 accounts were in the Philippines.

Some 387,322 accounts had basic profile information compromised, made up of the following:

registered full name

email address

phone number if one was associated with the account

Another 361,227 accounts had that basic information taken, along with the following other details:

nickname

gender

language chosen by user

relationship status

religion

hometown

location

birthday

devices used with Facebook

educational background

work

website listed on profile

verified status information

list of recent location check-ins

recent search queries

the top 500 accounts that the user follows

For a third group of 7,424 users, their posts, friends list, and groups they belong to may have also been exposed in addition to the information seen in the other two groups above.

Hackers may have also seen the names of who they have been talking to recently on Messenger.

To find out if you're among those whose personal data were accessed by the hackers, log on to Facebook and go to the Facebook Help Center link here. – Rappler.com