The event will likely announce new iPads or Macs, as the company recently revealed a lineup of new iPhones

MANILA< Philippines – Apple sent out invitations for an October 30 event in Brooklyn, New York, promising new device announcements. The event will be streamed from the Howard Gilman Opera House, and is set for 10 am EDT.

The event will likely have new iPads or Macs as the draw, seeing as it comes about a month after the company announced a range of new iPhones and the Apple Watch Series 4.

Apple sent out a number of different logos in their invites as well, providing a colorful diversion as folks wait for their new products to be revealed.

oops I missed one, sorry about that pic.twitter.com/RR5eZTpXXN — Sebastiaan de With (@sdw) October 18, 2018

