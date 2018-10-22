This marks the first time it's been asserted these new foldable phones will run on a 5G network

MANILA, Philippines – Huawei CEO Richard Yu confirmed last Thursday, October 18, the company was working on creating a 5G-capable foldable phone.

At the launch of Huawei Mate 20 range of smartphones, Yu said to Digital Trends in an interview, “We are working on foldable phones. Foldable 5G phones."

This marks the first time it's been asserted these new foldable phones will run on a 5G network.

That said, the company has been steadily working on developing its technology for 5G use and on a foldable phone, though not earlier stated as a combined product. (READ: Expect 5G smartphone prototype in early 2019 – Huawei executive)

The Verge added in its report Huawei was working on supporting the 5G phone standards by building its own chip, called the Balong 5G01. – Rappler.com