Published 5:34 PM, October 23, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Facebook may have to face a drop in the number of European users as The Telegraph reported on Monday, October 22, around 1 million users left the social media site over the summer.

The drop comes after Facebook required hundreds of millions of European users to either let the site have access to their personal data or leave the site entirely. Facebook was required to do this following the implementation of new data privacy laws last April.

The laws were put in place after Facebook was involved in the Cambridge Analytica scandal that saw millions of personal data of users used for political advertising.

Multinational investment bank Morgan Stanley estimated the social media site already lost over 3 million users in the second quarter of the year.

Facebook previously blamed the new laws for the first drop in active users during its earnings call in July. The social media company is expected to report another drop for the last 3 months when it releases its financial results this October. – Rappler.com