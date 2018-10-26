The standard Mate 20 will go for P40,990

Published 11:28 AM, October 26, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Huawei has announced pricing for its new flagship series, the Huawei Mate 20, which was unveiled earlier this month in the United Kingdom.

The standard Mate 20 will be priced at P40,990 while the Pro will be P49,990. The Pro has a number of improvements over the standard Mate 20. The Pro has a crisper OLED screen as opposed to the LCD screen of the standard Mate. The Pro also has a slimmer profile, cameras with a higher megapixel count, higher water- and dustproof rating, and an in-screen fingerprint scanner, among others. Both, however, will sport Huawei's 7-nanometer chip, its latest, the Kirin 980.

The Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro are less expensive than the competing flagships from Apple and Samsung also announced in the second half of this year. Apple's iPhone XS starts at P67,990; the XS Max at P74,990; and the XR at P50,990. Samsung's Galaxy Note 9 starts at P55,990.

Pre-orders have begun for the units, requiring a deposit of P1,000.

Huawei announced the prices at an event at the Sofitel hotel in Pasay, hosted by luxury magazine Lifestyle Asia, on Friday, October 26.

The brand has a partnership with the magazine, in which the Huawei Mate 20 Pro phones were used to shoot the magazine's November 2018 cover featuring personalities Raymond Gutierrez and Liz Uy. – Rappler.com