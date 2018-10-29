A 512GB variant is also going for P61,995

Published 2:58 PM, October 29, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Asus' ROG Phone, the Taiwanese brand's made-for-gaming smartphone, has arrived in the Philippines.

The phone was originally unveiled in June 2018 at the Computex trade fair held in Taiwan. Four months after, the phone arrives in the Philippines, having been officially launched at the Electronic Sports and Gaming Summit 2018 held at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City, Sunday, October 28.

The price? P49,995 for the base model with 128GB of storage. The 512GB variant will go for P61,995. (IN PHOTOS: The ROG Phone)

Pre-orders are from October 28 to November 8, with units arriving in November, according to Asus.

The suite of ROG Phone accessories will also be coming to the Philippines:

TwinView dock station - P16,995

Asus WiGig display dock - P13,995

Mobile desktop dock - P9,995

GAMEVICE controller - P4,995

Professional dock - 4,495

ROG suitcase - P7,995

The TwinView dock station adds an extra screen to the experience, while the professional dock and WiGig display dock let you connect to an external screen in a wired and wireless manner, respectively. The GAMEVICE controller are two joysticks that seemingly transform the ROG Phone to a handheld console. Last but not the least, Asus is also offering a suitcase for the most hardcore ROG Phone user where one can put all the ROG accessories in.

The first 10 who pre-order will also get a chance to buy a special bundle which includes all of the accessories at P40,995, a price that's 30% less as opposed to buying each one independently.

The ROG Phone carries a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chip that's been speed-binned to a faster-than-standard 2.96GHz clock speed; 8GB of RAM; an Adreno 630 GPU; 4,000 mAh battery capacity; and a 6-inch 1080p AMOLED display running at 90Hz and a response time of 1ms. Also included in the package is an AeroActive Cooler accessory which provides extra cooling for the phone. – Rappler.com