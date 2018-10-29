The game is said to have the Pope’s blessing

Published 3:49 PM, October 29, 2018

MANILA, Philippines - The massive success of mobile augmented reality (AR) game Pokemon Go has inspired the creation of numerous copies. Some copies have incorporated existing intellectual properties, such as Jurassic Park and Ghostbusters, into Pokemon Go’s explore and collect gameplay.

The latest copy, however, is not based on any property. Instead, players embark on a spiritual journey centered around the Catholic religion in the faith-based mobile game called Follow JC Go!

Similar to Pokemon Go, the game uses a smartphone camera to create the digital world for players to roam in, except this time players will be meeting saints and Biblical figures.

According to the BBC, players “collect” the characters they encounter by correctly answering the questions about the Catholic religion.

Moses, for example, would ask, "Was it me who said: 'My God, my God, why have you forsaken me?". If the player gets it right, the character joins their e-team (short for Evangelization team).

Players can also boost their in-game health by collecting virtual food, water, and “spirituality.”

The game, meanwhile, encourages a number of real world actions such as stopping by a church to pray and donating to charity through the app.

Catholic news site Crux Now reported Pope Francis' approval of the game. He commended it for its use of technology to reach a younger audience.

“You know, Francis is not a very technological person, but he was in awe, he understood the idea, what we were trying to do: combine technology with evangelisation,” said Ricardo Grzona, executive director of Fundación Ramón Pané.

Follow JC Go! launched last October 19 for iOS and Android and is currently only playable in the Spanish language with English and Italian soon to follow. It was developed shortly after the launch of Pokemon Go by Catholic Evangelical group Fundación Ramón Pané who wanted to reach players of all ages about their faith. – Rappler.com