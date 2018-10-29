Amazon also pulls its ads from the publisher’s site

Published 4:08 PM, October 29, 2018

MANILA, Philippines - Buzzfeed reported Friday, October 26 (October 27, Manila time) that Bloomberg was not invited to an upcoming iPad event slated for October 30.

Bloomberg alleged that Apple, Amazon, and other tech firms were using chips that China has tapped into for surveillance.

Apple and Amazon, meanwhile, have explicitly denied the allegations.

Cult of Mac in its report said Bloomberg usually attends Apple’s keynotes and is sometimes even given the privilege of exclusive interviews.

While Apple did not comment on the situation, Bloomberg appears to have been left off Apple’s list of invites for not retracting that particular story.

Apple CEO Tim Cook went on record to ask Bloomberg to withdraw their story.

“There is no truth in their story about Apple,” Cook told BuzzFeed News in a phone interview. "They need to do the right thing and retract it."

Meanwhile, Amazon has also pulled out its Q4 ads from the Bloomberg’s site, which could significantly reduce the news publisher’s ad revenue. – Rappler.com