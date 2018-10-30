Sony reveals list of U.S. games for PlayStation Classic
MANILA, Philippines – Sony on Monday, October 29, announced its full roster of 20 games available on the upcoming PlayStation Classic.
The full list is as follows:
- Battle Arena Toshinden
- Cool Boarders 2
- Destruction Derby
- Final Fantasy VII
- Grand Theft Auto
- Intelligent Qube
- Jumping Flash
- Metal Gear Solid
- Mr Driller
- Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysee
- Rayman
- Resident Evil Director’s Cut
- Revelations: Persona
- Ridge Racer Type 4
- Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo
- Syphon Filter
- Tekken 3
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six
- Twisted Metal
- Wild Arms
The debate on what titles ought to join the full roster will likely rage on, especially since the Japanese version gets Armored Core and Parasite Eve in its lineup, though the offerings remain impressive, especially since US players will get to play Revelations: Persona.
The PlayStation Classic, to cost $99, is scheduled to launch in the US on December 3. Aside from the 20 games and the console, the full package comes with two controllers for the multiplayer games. – Rappler.com