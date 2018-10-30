Here's your full list of game offerings for the U.S. version of the PlayStation Classic!

Published 3:31 PM, October 30, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Sony on Monday, October 29, announced its full roster of 20 games available on the upcoming PlayStation Classic.

The full list is as follows:

Battle Arena Toshinden

Cool Boarders 2

Destruction Derby

Final Fantasy VII

Grand Theft Auto

Intelligent Qube

Jumping Flash

Metal Gear Solid

Mr Driller

Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysee

Rayman

Resident Evil Director’s Cut

Revelations: Persona

Ridge Racer Type 4

Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo

Syphon Filter

Tekken 3

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six

Twisted Metal

Wild Arms

The debate on what titles ought to join the full roster will likely rage on, especially since the Japanese version gets Armored Core and Parasite Eve in its lineup, though the offerings remain impressive, especially since US players will get to play Revelations: Persona.



The PlayStation Classic, to cost $99, is scheduled to launch in the US on December 3. Aside from the 20 games and the console, the full package comes with two controllers for the multiplayer games. – Rappler.com